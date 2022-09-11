Next Sunday, the Blue Mountains Dragon Boat Club is inviting people to come to Wentworth Falls Lake and try the sport for free.
It's part of a national pride paddle to encourage the participation from the local LGBTQ+ community.
Tony Henderson, CEO of Dragon Boats NSW said he is proud to show support for inclusion.
"DBNSW recognise that inclusion is about ensuring our sporting community reflects the diversity of the broader Australian community and we sincerely commit to work together towards achieving this. We are committed to provide a community environment where all people feel: welcome, represented, included in decision-making, able to participate, safe and free from discrimination, bullying, harassment and vilification.".
To celebrate a collaboration with Pride in Sport, participating clubs will be opening for everyone to come and try dragon boating for free.
The Wentworth Falls Lake event is on Sunday, September 18, at 9am. Register now at: https://www.ausdbf.com.au/events/151276/.
