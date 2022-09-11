Blue Mountains Gazette

The Blue Mountains Dragon Boat Club is inviting people to come and try the sport for free

September 11 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture

Next Sunday, the Blue Mountains Dragon Boat Club is inviting people to come to Wentworth Falls Lake and try the sport for free.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.