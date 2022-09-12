Undervalued, under-appreciated and badly underpaid for doing vital, life-forming work: These were some of the reasons local early childhood education and care (ECEC) workers took industrial action last week.
Several workers told the Gazette of their despair and frustration.
"We deserve recognition and acknowledgement by the government for the education and support we give to families and children who are in our care," said Cid Bender from the Blue Gum Montessori Preschool in Blackheath and Possum's Patch in Mt Victoria.
Yuen Cho, also from Montessori, said: "I don't believe the government, and community at large realise how frustrated ECEC staff are, since we generally put on a happy face and just 'get on with it' on a day-to-day basis."
Catherine Sansom from Katoomba Leura Preschool said: "We want recognition for our profession and to stop being referred to as 'childcare workers'. We are teachers and educators."
Kathy Garland, from Montessori, said: "We have been quiet too long and as we see many of our colleagues leaving the industry. It is time to stand up for our rights and for the rights of the children."
Justine Williams from Katoomba Leura Preschool and a 30-year veteran of the profession said between the ages of nought and five were "the formative years of a child's development, yet we are viewed as babysitters and the value of our training and knowledge is not valued."
She felt it was "totally unfair" that there was such a difference in pay scales between education faculties.
"We have to meet the same accreditation rules as primary school teachers. Without being accredited we cannot work. So why is there such a difference in pay?"
They have seen staff leave the profession and fear that, unless something changes, the exodus would only continue. Several had also thought of leaving.
Ms Cho said: "I suspect that many educators who have left the industry have done so not because of the work itself, but because they've been asked to do too much for too little, and it's just a case of 'enough is enough'."
