Early childhood educators have had enough of being undervalued

By Jennie Curtin
Updated September 19 2022 - 6:23am, first published 5:30am
Yuen Cho, Tamara Gerontakas and Kathy Garland from Blackheath's Montessori at the protest march in Sydney. Pictures supplied

Undervalued, under-appreciated and badly underpaid for doing vital, life-forming work: These were some of the reasons local early childhood education and care (ECEC) workers took industrial action last week.

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

