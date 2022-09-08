Blue Mountains Gazette

Writers festival tickets on sale now

Updated September 9 2022 - 12:17am, first published September 8 2022 - 10:42pm
The Blue Mountains Writers' Festival is back in full swing this Spring, running from October 21-23, with single event tickets on sale from Thursday, September 15, and day and weekend passes on sale now.

Local News

