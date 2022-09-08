The Blue Mountains Writers' Festival is back in full swing this Spring, running from October 21-23, with single event tickets on sale from Thursday, September 15, and day and weekend passes on sale now.
Presented by Varuna the National Writers' House, the festival will take place in Katoomba amid the spectacular surrounds of our beautiful world-heritage listed backyard, on the land of the Darug and Gundungurra people.
Join some of Australia's finest literary talent for a mind-opening and inspirational weekend, with over 70 speakers and 41 author sessions, plus workshops and special events.
The festival is welcoming a star-studded line-up of authors, including Helen Garner, Tom Keneally, Rebecca Huntley, Costa Georgiadis, Ellen van Neerven, Tony Birch, Pip Williams, Behrouz Boochani, Delia Falconer, Nam Le, Emily Maguire, Richard Glover, Michelle de Kretser and many more.
Laugh out loud at special events such as 'The Full Catastrophe', when writers talk about when life was so bad, it got funny. Hear about everything from death-walking to climate change activism and the psychology of hoarding to First Nations speculative fiction. Listen while suspended in a cable car over the Jamison Valley for one-of-a-kind author talks.
Other festival highlights include two special Darug language workshops, 'Yanmangun Murugu - We Walk Together' at The Avalon on Sunday, October 23, free kids' events at Katoomba Library and Springwood Theatre & Community Hub (registration required), and a local deal on Sunday day passes for those living in the Blue Mountains LGA.
For the full program and tickets, see bluemountainswritersfestival.com.au.
