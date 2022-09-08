After two incredible shows already this year, Blue Mountains Theatre is again partnering with Retro Rehash for volume three Sounds of Our Towns Mountain Getdown - welcoming three new acts on stage for this all-ages event on Friday September 16.
Volume three will feature local bands Midnight Tea Party, Cousin Betty and Florah and once again the Blue Mountains Theatre will be setup with the dancefloor front and centre for this special line-up of energetic, up-and-coming acts.
Bands are supported by the production team at the Blue Mountains Theatre for audio, lighting and projection. The Blue Mountains Theatre is also engaging young people from local high schools through an industry partnership program, offering them experience in event and technical production.
The Blue Mountains Theatre hosts a range of performances across the year. This project is part of a new initiative to provide opportunities to showcase local talent.
Venue manager, Louise Hales, said over 240 people attended the first two events and came out to support these dynamic performers.
"We could not have been happier with the response to the first two events," Hales said. "The community really backed the idea and we're pleased to be able to continue to offer live music for young people right here in the Blue Mountains."
Corin Shearston from Katoomba performed at the volume two event in April and said it was exhilarating to be part of the second Sounds of our Towns show as the drummer of Trash Baby.
"The Blue Mountains Theatre is such an impressive venue, and dance friendly too!" Corin said. The SOOT shows are brilliant opportunities for showcasing local music and helping younger bands to expand their onstage skills."
Sounds of our Towns Mountains Get Down on Friday, September 16 at 7.30pm at Blue Mountains Theatre. Tickets are $20/$25 and can be purchased from bluemountainstheatre.com.au.
