Blue Mountains Gazette

Local bands headline sounds of our towns show

Updated September 8 2022 - 11:58pm, first published 10:50pm
After two incredible shows already this year, Blue Mountains Theatre is again partnering with Retro Rehash for volume three Sounds of Our Towns Mountain Getdown - welcoming three new acts on stage for this all-ages event on Friday September 16.

