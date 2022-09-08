Blue Mountains political leaders pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Blue Mountains political leaders have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following the monarch's death.
Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, remembered waving at the Queen's car as a child and meeting her as a journalist in the 1980s.
"Throughout her life, she demonstrated extraordinary service above self, and on behalf of the residents of Macquarie I express my deep sadness at her passing," Ms Templeman said in a statement.
"The Queen first visited Macquarie on February 12, 1954, arriving by train with the Duke of Edinburgh in Katoomba to visit Echo Point before taking a scenic drive to Leura. The Royal Train then departed Leura for Central Station.
"Like many youngsters, I waved at the Queen as her car drove by during her 1970 visit, delighted to catch a glimpse.
"It was during that same visit, on April 30, 1970, that the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh visited St Matthew's in Windsor, where she was shown a silver chalice and plate gifted to the church by King George IV in 1822.
"As a journalist, I had the privilege of meeting the Queen in 1986 in Canberra.
"No matter what your views about the monarchy, Queen Elizabeth earned my respect and that of so many others for her dedication."
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill described Queen Elizabeth as a "beacon of stability".
"Her service swept vast parts of the 20th century and into the 21st," he posted on Facebook.
"She was the longest reigning monarch in the history of the Commonwealth. She was a mother, a grandmother, a great grandmother.
"She was much loved and admired. In times of turmoil, she was a beacon of stability.
"Today is a deeply sad day. She has been present on the world stage through all of our lives."
Blue Mountains deputy mayor, and Ward 4 Liberal councillor Brendan Christie, described Queen Elizabeth as the "greatest monarch the United Kingdom ever had".
"The Queen lived a life of service to her people and visited every Australian State and Territory during her reign. There will never be another like her," he posted on Facebook.
Liberal Senator Marise Payne posted on social media: "Vale Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. A long life well lived, with grace and dignity, and an absolute unwavering commitment to duty."
Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury residents can sign a condolence book in Susan Templeman's Windsor office. Condolences may also be expressed online by visiting https://www.pmc.gov.au/her-majesty-the-queen.
