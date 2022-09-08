Nepalese-born Katoomba resident Chaitanyashree is a sound healer and has started to establish his sound healing practice locally. He works with singing bowls and other traditional healing instruments performing group sound therapy and individual sessions. Chaitanyashree will conduct a sound healing at the Art Gallery of NSW in collaboration with two art exhibitions that are currently on display. He will perform on September 21 at 7.30pm. Free ewntry.

