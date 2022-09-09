Springwood's Lynn Willis vividly recalls being a sickly five-year-old at home in Surrey, England watching the Queen's Coronation on her family's new black and white television.
It was June 2, 1953 and all the pomp and ceremony from Westminster Abbey almost made up for missing the party that lined her street for the event.
She still has the spoon that Malden and Coombe Council gave out to residents - and "shed a few tears" when news came in today [September 9] of Her Majesty's passing.
"I remember the Coronation, I was just five years of age and it was a very special event - a public display of grandeur and pomp and circumstance," she said.
"I wasn't able to go to the street parties, I was a bit of a sickly kid. I think my dad bought the tele for the Coronation. Watching it was like a consolation prize. I still use the silver spoon that council gave us, and every now and again it gets a polish. My parents passed it on. I've always loved it. It brings back those memories. I'm using it today."
She added "it was an exciting time .. there was bunting and flags everywhere ... I was annoyed that I missed out on the parties".
Lady Willis (her former husband Sir Eric Willis was the 34th Premier of NSW) said despite the Queen's advancing age, her death "was still unexpected".
"I got up early and there it was. I was quite shocked. It wasn't unexpected, but I was still shocked and I shed a few tears.
"She looked so good recently [meeting the new Prime Minister] and always with that lovely smile."
Lady Willis expects the Republican movement "may get a spurt on now because she's died".
"I think probably people were waiting in the wings for it to happen, for us to go down that track, to be still part of the Commonwealth, but to have our own powers, not leave them open for the Crown to intervene. I think that's understandable. I may not feel it myself, but intellectually I can understand it."
