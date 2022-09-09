Blue Mountains Gazette

Springwood's Lynn Willis pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with teaspoon from 1953 Coronation

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated September 9 2022 - 7:39am, first published 1:34am
Springwood's Lynn Willis vividly recalls being a sickly five-year-old at home in Surrey, England watching the Queen's Coronation on her family's new black and white television.

