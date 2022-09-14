How do I start a community garden? Is zero waste really possible? How would we manage if our roads were cut off by natural disaster? What could a wellbeing economy look like in the Blue Mountains?
These are some of questions that will be explored at the Festival of Resilience headline event 'ReIMAGINE' from September 24-25 at Lawson Community Centre.
"We wanted to hold an event that showcases what the community is doing across a range of areas," said Serena Joyner, festival coordinator. "With the community's help we've created a weekend that will inspire Blue Mountains residents to take small steps towards a more sustainable way of living, while exploring some big picture ideas for our future collective resilience."
The weekend opens and closes with workshops from local Aboriginal leaders: On September 24 David King will open with 'Gundungurra Aboriginal Cultural Concepts in the 21st Century'; and the Sunday will close with Jacinta Tobin's 'Song Lines in Darug Country' workshop.
Growing food in the Mountains will be featured with local success stories Manu Prigioni (Farm it Forward) and Aaron Brocken (Harvest Farms), along with an update on the council guidelines for starting a community garden. Local 'towards zero waste' success stories will be on hand to answer questions and share their knowhow, while a community expo will give visitors the low down on what happens to the contents of their yellow bins and much more.
Dr Roy Tasker, chief scientific adviser at Planet Ark is convening a 'hypothetical' on Sunday about how the Blue Mountains could better prepare for disaster.
"We will invite the audience to contribute their ideas and listen to experts, about how we can adapt before climate change disaster strikes in the Blue Mountains. It isn't difficult to imagine being isolated for several months, without grid electricity or regular supplies. How could we survive, and even thrive, with the right preparation?"
The weekend will include performances from Wagana Aboriginal Dancers, Blue Mountains Playback Theatre and a drumming workshop with Emily Cooper from Hands Heart and Feet.
The Festival of Resilience is a partnership between Resilient Blue Mountains and Blue Mountains Council. Seed funding was provided through the NSW State Government Bushfire Community Recovery and Resilience Fund.
For more details go to www.festivalofresilience.org.
