Springwood rider Cameron Winfield came from behind to win his first national title at the recent Australian Mountain Bike Marathon National Championships.
The 16-year-old took out the Junior Men (U19) category with a winning margin of 2min 29sec.
The 75km, 3.5hour Marathon MTB event was held at Wagga Wagga on the weekend of August 13-14 in horrendous, wet, windy and muddy conditions.
Winfield races with the Western Sydney MTB Club and Penrith Cycling Club, attends Wycliffe Christian School and is proudly supported by Nicks Cycles, Springwood. He is now able to wear the coveted Australian National Champions jersey at all XCM events for the next 12 months.
Other members of the Western Sydney MTB Club that also put in worthy performances included Cameron's father David Winfield, (second Master 4 Men), and Caitlyn Brazier (second U/17 Women).
