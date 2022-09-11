Blue Mountains Gazette

Springwood rider Cameron Winfield grabs National MTB Championship

Updated September 11 2022 - 1:18am, first published 1:01am
Springwood rider Cameron Winfield came from behind to win his first national title at the recent Australian Mountain Bike Marathon National Championships.

