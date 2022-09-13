Snowy trip was a lesson in surviving Advertising Feature

Building a snow cave was part of the challenge during the trip by students of Mountains Christian College. Photo supplied

Year 9 and 10 Outdoor Education students from Mountains Christian College recently spent a week in the Snowy Mountains learning how to ski, camp and survive in the snow.

The trip formed part of their Outdoor Education class in which students learn about snow camping and survival, mountain bike riding, orienteering, navigation, wilderness first aid, expedition planning, survival skills and rope skills.

As part of the snow camping and survival unit, students spent two days learning to cross-country ski, followed by an afternoon building snow caves and an overnight stay in tents on the snow, culminating in a day of downhill skiing.

The snow cave was large enough to comfortably sleep four adults and had three separate entrances. It was time-consuming to construct, taking two afternoons and an evening to complete.

"A lot of snow was needed to make the cave. We made a curved roof, and we were still building it into the night," said Year 9 student Oliver. "The cave was at least six feet tall and was dry inside. I ended up in a tank top because it was really hard work."

While camping on the snow, students were able to experience night skiing on the cross-country trails, which were reported as beautiful with the twinkling lights from Perisher.

Students woke the next morning to a chilly winter wonderland. It was very cold, but despite this, the students had a thrilling time sliding down the hills, practicing their skiing, and generally having a great time on the snow.

On the last day, the group caught over-snow transport to Charlotte Pass for a day of downhill skiing.

It was reported by staff as a difficult day due to high winds, but the students maintained their positive attitude and thoroughly enjoyed their experience.

The last morning saw another snowfall while students were packing for the journey home.

However, the class didn't expect to discover another winter wonderland when it snowed the following day in the Blue Mountains.