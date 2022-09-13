Students find their future Advertising Feature

2021 HSC students study together in the beautiful bushland setting at Korowal School. Photo supplied

Each year, as another cohort of Korowal students graduate, leaving the school hallways behind them, the teachers are left wondering about the next leg of their life's adventure.

Luckily for Korowal, their students have a sense of belonging that extends beyond their school years and they often welcome visiting alumni, keen to give back by sharing their experience and skills with the new students.

Families stay in touch, enthusiastically musing over their ongoing achievements and it brings the story together for Korowal staff.

Witnessing the self-assured and bright humans that consider what they have to offer, is a reflection of the school's purpose, towards a sustainable world.

Principal Barb Fitzgerald says of the 2021 graduating year: "Not surprisingly, under the consistent support and guidance of their teachers, friends, and families, our 2021 Year 12 cohort achieved outstanding personal results with 14 per cent gaining ATARS in the top 10 per cent of the state.

"Many attained personal bests across subjects, while some just scraped through the exams, completely 'over' the experience by the end of the year and not at all concerned about that.

"All of our graduates are wonderful human beings capable of impacting change."

As is often the case, Korowal's graduates have made important life decisions, taking into account their wellbeing, strengths, capacity, purpose and passion.

Some students move straight into further study while others take a gap year to travel and experience new places, or undertake paid work and save, and pursue interests informally by participating in choirs, volunteering or jamming with other local artists. The last three years of graduates who moved into study are working towards qualifications in a diverse range of fields including law, architecture, design, physics, humanities, business and archaeology, to name just a few.

Understanding the process of learning sits at the core of the education at Korowal. "It's education with care that involves community, academic skills, relationships and emotional intelligence," Ms Fitzgerald said.

A recent Korowal graduate said of her Pathways HSC experience at Korowal: "It's very much a community at Korowal, with a friendly atmosphere and a teaching style I like.

