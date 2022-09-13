All of our graduates are wonderful human beings
Each year, as another cohort of Korowal students graduate, leaving the school hallways behind them, the teachers are left wondering about the next leg of their life's adventure.
Luckily for Korowal, their students have a sense of belonging that extends beyond their school years and they often welcome visiting alumni, keen to give back by sharing their experience and skills with the new students.
Families stay in touch, enthusiastically musing over their ongoing achievements and it brings the story together for Korowal staff.
Witnessing the self-assured and bright humans that consider what they have to offer, is a reflection of the school's purpose, towards a sustainable world.
Principal Barb Fitzgerald says of the 2021 graduating year: "Not surprisingly, under the consistent support and guidance of their teachers, friends, and families, our 2021 Year 12 cohort achieved outstanding personal results with 14 per cent gaining ATARS in the top 10 per cent of the state.
"Many attained personal bests across subjects, while some just scraped through the exams, completely 'over' the experience by the end of the year and not at all concerned about that.
"All of our graduates are wonderful human beings capable of impacting change."
As is often the case, Korowal's graduates have made important life decisions, taking into account their wellbeing, strengths, capacity, purpose and passion.
Some students move straight into further study while others take a gap year to travel and experience new places, or undertake paid work and save, and pursue interests informally by participating in choirs, volunteering or jamming with other local artists. The last three years of graduates who moved into study are working towards qualifications in a diverse range of fields including law, architecture, design, physics, humanities, business and archaeology, to name just a few.
Understanding the process of learning sits at the core of the education at Korowal. "It's education with care that involves community, academic skills, relationships and emotional intelligence," Ms Fitzgerald said.
A recent Korowal graduate said of her Pathways HSC experience at Korowal: "It's very much a community at Korowal, with a friendly atmosphere and a teaching style I like.
"Here, you learn how to grow into yourself as opposed to being told who you should be".
We intentionally seek to build and nurture our students' character
Penrith Anglican College provides high quality, affordable, Christian education from Pre-Kindergarten to Year 12. Located at the foot of the Blue Mountains, in the semi-rural suburb of Orchard Hills, the College is in an exciting time of growth.
Set on 48 acres, there is plenty of space to play, and room for expansion of the college's facilities over the next few years.
At the heart of an education at Penrith Anglican College is the developing of each student's character and instilling in them the core values of Compassion, Integrity, Courage, Humility and Perseverance.
Principal Felicity Grima said: "Our students repeatedly achieve academic results at the end of Year 12 that are exceptional. We're proud of these achievements; however, we're equally proud of the depth of character our students develop during their time at the College. We intentionally seek to build and nurture our students' character in the areas we value through all that we do".
The college starts with pre-kindergarten and goes through to the HSC. A broad range of academic, co-curricular and service opportunities are on offer.
The Pre-Kindergarten Program is based on the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) and is also in line with the Early Years Learning Framework. The program has been designed to thoroughly prepare children for kindergarten the following year. The primary school has a strong focus on literacy, numeracy and critical thinking skills which form the building blocks for students to succeed in the later years.
The college also recognises the importance of creativity, and teachers collaboratively plan learning opportunities that meet the individual needs of the students.
The secondary school provides a program which prepares students to go into the world with confidence and experience, preparing them to thrive in a changing world.
"Through the breadth of curriculum options and a diverse range of co-curricular opportunities, together with our experienced and nurturing staff, we teach our students to learn how to learn, preparing them to excel in their chosen fields and to make a difference for Christ in their communities," Mrs Grima said.
The college has an inclusive enrolment policy, welcoming families of any religious or cultural background.
To book a tour go to www.penrith.nsw.edu.au.
A group of 22 Penola Catholic College students represented their school with pride at the recent Penrith Show.
Students placed first, second and third for their goats in the meat category while their steer Shelby placed fourth in a tough class and their cattle Rain entered the beef female class and placed fifth.
Penola's students who were parading animals also had some great placings, a school spokesman said.
Ella of Year 10 placed fifth in cattle paraders and Tiana of Year 7 placed fourth in sheep paraders. Ben of Year 8 placed fifth in sheep paraders while Year 9 students Joshua and Ethan entered the team's sheep judging competition and got Reserve Champion Team.
The final event Penola competed in was the Rural Olympics.
Out of 13 schools, four of Penola's Year 10 students - Ella, Chloe, Marshall and Darcy - placed third and received the bronze medal for the event.
A school spokesman said all of the students represented Penola beautifully and worked extremely well as a team.
Students also participated in competitions and were commended for giving the show a go and being involved.
They were Jack of Year 7; Kaitlyn, Jett, Xander, Bailey and Lara of Year 8; Scarlett, Elyssa, Cooper, Gemma and Callum of Year 9; Katelyn and Alyssa of Year 11 and Year 12 students Holly and Samantha.
"It was great to see so many of the Penola community visiting the show to support the students who loved seeing them all there," a school spokesman said.
For almost 40 years the Blue Mountains Steiner School has aimed to provide the best start in life for their students.
The school's focus is on excellence in student learning alongside an excellence in Steiner pedagogy adapted for a modern world.
There is an engaged and empowered school community, a beautiful school environment and solid foundations through robust governance, resourcing and economic sustainability, a spokesman said.
"Our school community comes together through these five action areas," the spokesman said.
"Our diverse range of capabilities and capacities enable us to contribute to a thriving and vibrant school community that carries us through the good times and bad.
"At the heart of our ethos is the wish to provide the rhythms and structure that scientist, philosopher and artist Rudolf Steiner believed gave small children the best chance to become well-rounded healthy individuals who grow up with a clear sense of self and who live meaningful engaged lives."
The Steiner method encourages students from an early age to engage in personal inquiry and critical thinking so they develop and experience their own strengths, values and knowledge.
"Our students are the future thinkers, artists, change-makers, and creators of the world, and they will need to be able to sustain lifelong learning as they are called upon to reinvent their career pathways several times during their lifetimes," the spokesman said.
"Children who complete their primary years at a Steiner school have highly developed interpersonal skills, and often go on to excel and surpass their peers in their chosen areas of interest, be it chemistry, physics, maths, economics, art, music or languages.
"We think it's important to build up the inner world and a connection to spirit before engaging with the worlds of technology and screens.
"While technology will continually change, what will be of utmost significance to lifelong learning is the ability to work with others, to think critically, and to self-reflect.
"Our Steiner educators continually deepen their holistic understanding of the developmental stages of children, including cognitive and emotional faculties, artistic and imaginative capacities, ethical awareness, and life skills."
Blue Mountains Steiner School is at 83 Clearview Parade, Hazelbrook.
If you would like to know more about how they can support your child's development to give them the best start in life you can phone 4758 6044 or visit the website at www.bluemountainssteiner.nsw.edu.au to organise a tour and experience the school for yourself.
I enjoyed the chance to gather with families in our community- Principal David Johnston
Term 3 has been a busy and rewarding one for the students of Wycliffe Christian School.
"It has been a joy to see our students engaging with each other and with opportunities to learn throughout the year," principal David Johnston said.
"In particular, I would like to highlight our HSC Showcase, an opportunity for our Year 12 students to show their major works, which we held at the end of August.
"I so enjoyed the chance to gather with families in our community and celebrate our students' creative skills.
"We had performances from our music and drama students, and displays from those in visual arts, ceramics, design and technology, and PVDI (photography, video and digital imaging).
"I was deeply impressed by the breadth of artistic scope and the execution of each idea, all of which attested to the hard work and imagination of our Year 12s.
"Our visual arts students worked across a variety of mediums and subjects.
"Amelia used lino prints on rice paper to produce impressive prints of cityscapes and everyday objects while Bethany displayed her drawing skills across both digital and hand-painted formats and Jasmine designed and built an interesting multi-purpose cabinet with interior lighting.
"We had several sculptures on display, including "Behind Closed Doors" by Annabelle, "Growing Pains" by Dominic, and a sequence of intricate ceramic works by Levi and Noah.
"On the musical side, one of our music students, Isaac, gave a piano performance with beautiful expression; Hamish demonstrated great technical skill with the violin; and Levi and Noah played a moving guitar duet with the kind of unison you can only have by playing together for years.
"The dramatic performances of the evening included a clever reinterpretation of The Importance of Being Earnest by Amelia, and a group performance titled Escape.
"Having just reached the milestone of completing their trial examinations, it was great to take some time to celebrate Year 12's hard work and dedication.
"Several HSC students have been impacted by absence and illness this year, and to watch create such beautiful work is a great joy.
"As we look now towards the end of a busy and eventful year, I am deeply grateful for the dedication and maturity of our students, and for the great blessing of our warm and welcoming community."
Wentworth Falls Public School is deeply committed to providing a safe, healthy learning environment where students can develop into resilient learners who are inspired, inquisitive and innovative.
With a current enrolment of 376 students, Wentworth Falls Public School has 15 classes, including an Opportunity Class (OC).
The school strives to cater for all student learning needs and is committed to providing inclusive, challenging, safe quality teaching and learning.
Staff are dedicated to delivering rewarding learning experiences that reflect a school culture of trust and collaboration.
Students come from a broad range of backgrounds and student wellbeing is a strong focus across the school. Smiling Mind is implemented in all classrooms, teaching children the social and emotional skills they need to thrive in life by building healthy minds and engaged classrooms.
To strengthen student resilience, confidence and social and communication skills a program known as Rock and Water is beginning to be implemented in Years 5 and 6 with the program continuing to roll out among the younger years from 2023.
The Rock and Water Program has aspects of key philosophies such as brain gym, mindfulness and the philosophies of the "Rock & Water Program" developed by Dutch educationalist, Freerk Ykema.
The school has a strong focus on student engagement and the students' sense of belonging. Principal Richard Giles said: "Engagement and learning go together - engagement enhances learning and learning enhances engagement".
Extracurricular activities include Kilometre Club, Robotics Club, Kitchen Garden, Peer Support program, sporting teams, band, choirs, recorder group, chess club, "Write a Book in a Day", Maths Olympiad and Tournament of Minds.
"Activities such as these build positive school culture and improve student learning outcomes in the long run," Mr Giles said.
"We are a community school with strong links to the P&C and other community agencies and the school's canteen enjoys providing healthy options."
Lithgow High School's motto is "Per ardua ad astra" which means "Through Adversity To The Stars" and their commitment to students is to ensure that all learners "strive for excellence".
Principal Foty Loupos says the school entrenches a culture that recognises, promotes, and celebrates success and personal excellence for the diversity of learners.
Students of all ability levels, socio economic backgrounds and ethnicities have the opportunity to be successful at school with a commitment to deliver engaging learning experiences.
"Lithgow High School offers a wide range of academic, cultural, social and sporting experiences," Mr Loupos said.
"Students should never lose sight of their main purpose, which is to develop the knowledge and skills needed to become valuable, critical thinking citizens of our community and broader society.
"The school expects students to take responsibility for their learning and for their actions and to maximise their participation in school life."
Parents and carers are partners in that mission to ensure success for their students.
"We provide a range of opportunities to connect with your student's school," Mr Loupos said.
"The school provides parent information evenings, regular newsletters, the website and the school Facebook page as well as the Sentral Parent Portal.
"The Parents' and Citizens' Association, the Aboriginal Education Consultative Group and the Lithgow High School Aboriginal Parent Engagement Group are important consultative groups within the school and all parents are encouraged to come and have their say.
"Parental enthusiasm, participation and support can only enhance students' learning and encourage positive participation within the school. We urge families to take up opportunities for involvement, which are regularly published in our newsletter."
Lithgow High School is an inclusive community school with a proud reputation and high expectations for student participation, achievement and success.
They work hand-in-hand with partner schools in the Western Gateway Education Community and with universities and TAFE.
"We offer a breadth and depth of opportunities and high academic expectations for students from Years 7 to 12 which can only be found in public education," Mr Loupos said.
"Ours is a cohesive school community where families, students and teachers feel welcome and work together for student success."
Lithgow High School is at 1A Pau Street, Lithgow. Phone 02 6352 1422 or visit the website at www.lithgow-h.schools.nsw.gov.au.
Year 9 and 10 Outdoor Education students from Mountains Christian College recently spent a week in the Snowy Mountains learning how to ski, camp and survive in the snow.
The trip formed part of their Outdoor Education class in which students learn about snow camping and survival, mountain bike riding, orienteering, navigation, wilderness first aid, expedition planning, survival skills and rope skills.
As part of the snow camping and survival unit, students spent two days learning to cross-country ski, followed by an afternoon building snow caves and an overnight stay in tents on the snow, culminating in a day of downhill skiing.
The snow cave was large enough to comfortably sleep four adults and had three separate entrances. It was time-consuming to construct, taking two afternoons and an evening to complete.
"A lot of snow was needed to make the cave. We made a curved roof, and we were still building it into the night," said Year 9 student Oliver. "The cave was at least six feet tall and was dry inside. I ended up in a tank top because it was really hard work."
While camping on the snow, students were able to experience night skiing on the cross-country trails, which were reported as beautiful with the twinkling lights from Perisher.
Students woke the next morning to a chilly winter wonderland. It was very cold, but despite this, the students had a thrilling time sliding down the hills, practicing their skiing, and generally having a great time on the snow.
On the last day, the group caught over-snow transport to Charlotte Pass for a day of downhill skiing.
It was reported by staff as a difficult day due to high winds, but the students maintained their positive attitude and thoroughly enjoyed their experience.
The last morning saw another snowfall while students were packing for the journey home.
However, the class didn't expect to discover another winter wonderland when it snowed the following day in the Blue Mountains.
Mountains Christian College is currently accepting enrolments. To book a tour call 4787 8645 or visit www.mountainscc.nsw.edu.au.