Achieve a fresh new look Advertising Feature

A timeless look is possible when the right elements are combined. Photo supplied

When a home is beautifully designed, it seems the elements have magically combined to delight, engage and reflect its occupants, yet achieving the perfect look takes skill and experience.

With thousands of choices of colour, fabric, furniture, flooring, lighting, accessories and spatial planning, an interior design project presents considerable challenges.

Whether you are starting with a blank canvas, refreshing an existing space or just need to change things up, a carefully curated combination of ingredients is what creates a gorgeous home.

Incorporating much loved pieces, finding the perfect item to finish a room or identifying the colour that ties it all together comes from a considered assessment of a home's occupants and what they desire their space to deliver both functionally and emotionally.

It's about layering in all the elements that make a home stylish, personal and timeless.

Whether you're enjoying a quiet moment of solitude with a great book, hosting a relaxed lunch for family, or the gang is gathered around for some games and good times, a professionally composed space is designed to enhance all aspects of your life and remain relevant to every way that you use your home. This is why working with an interior designer or decorator makes sense - ask the experts for advice.

Leading design professionals Thornton & Blake are dedicated to designing spaces that you love to spend time in. They apply knowledge and know-how to every component of a project, evaluating colour, form, texture and scale so that the elements in a space coalesce with harmony and style.

With access to innumerable suppliers and years of experience to draw on, Thornton & Blake knows where to source all of your design needs, eliminating time wasted traipsing from store to store or frustrating hours scrolling through endless websites.

The talented team at Thornton & Blake devotes the same level of creativity and resourcefulness to every project regardless of size.

Whether it's a simple update using paint, cushions and clever styling or reconfiguring your entire layout including window treatments, flooring, lighting, furniture and colour consultation, enhancing the home for its owners is always their primary focus.

Thornton & Blake's owner and senior interior designer Anne Hogarth believes, "Having an experienced interior designer by your side can help you make sense of the numerous choices available and navigate the many decisions to realise the look and feel you want to achieve."

Talk to Thornton & Blake tp help design a home you will love. The showroom is at Units 5-8/59 Megalong Street, Leura. Phone 4784 3999 or email sales@thorntonandblake.com.au.

A kitchen can be both beautiful and functional when you seek some expert help. Photo supplied