Then in Hazelbrook, it was no surprise to find a crowd at the main festival garden of Tarraleah where visitors had plenty to see and do. Its driveway had been converted to a little marketplace where jams, chutneys and plants were being snapped up. Visitors were sitting amongst colourful tulips, enjoying tea, coffee and baked treats alfresco; while others explored the tiered maze and espaliered orchard down the back. Around the corner at Elvis garden, some visitors were entertained by an impromptu song from the garden owner.