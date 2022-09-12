Luck was on the Mid-Mountain Garden Festival's side on the weekend (September 10-11).
The spring sun shone brightly for this long-running fundraiser for Hazelbrook Public School. Eight private garden gates from Linden to Lawson were swung open to the public with cheerful "welcome" signs outside each one.
By 9.30am, quiet residential streets were bustling with activity. Neighbours from across the road, families and garden enthusiasts from near and far were heading excitedly to explore their first garden on their festival trail.
It was clear from the start that this event was not only well-loved by the community but also had the support of its local businesses - Bendigo Bank in Katoomba, Hobbs, the local beauty salon, post office, vet, and accountant in Hazelbrook were all sponsors. There was even a raffle with 19 prizes (sold confidently by a 12-year-old at one particular garden gate).
In Linden, Totoro wowed many with its mesmerising rooftop and signature Totoro teahouse which captured the imagination of many anime fans. Aldebaran's front lawn was picture perfect with its 1920s bungalow and vast array of interesting succulents.
In Woodford, visitors were once again charmed by Tanglewood, the longest running garden of the festival, and stunned into silence by their Zen garden of maples and ponds amidst ancient rocks. Newcomer Stoneholm Lane didn't disappoint with its beautiful formal terraces that drop effortlessly to bush and bluff, and the corner block of Arcadia garden was a lovely, welcome delight.
Then in Hazelbrook, it was no surprise to find a crowd at the main festival garden of Tarraleah where visitors had plenty to see and do. Its driveway had been converted to a little marketplace where jams, chutneys and plants were being snapped up. Visitors were sitting amongst colourful tulips, enjoying tea, coffee and baked treats alfresco; while others explored the tiered maze and espaliered orchard down the back. Around the corner at Elvis garden, some visitors were entertained by an impromptu song from the garden owner.
Last but not least, Lawson offered up Djurali - a cosy garden patch where kids played in the sandpit and cubby while the adults contemplated how they could replicate the veggie and wildflower garden in their own homes.
Every garden had kids with their scavenger hunt booklet in hand, gleefully spotting and marking off art objects that each Hazelbrook Public School class had done with their teacher. Their incentive? Finding seven earned them a prize.
With so much on offer, it would be a rush to do all eight gardens in a single day. Most are saving their remaining gardens for the festival's final weekend on September 17-18. Tickets: www.midmountainsgardenfestival.com. Cash at the gates.
