Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains Grammar School students win NSW Mathematics Prize for sugar glider project

September 15 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A trio students from Blue Mountains Grammar School has won the Mathematics Association of NSW "Investigating with Mathematics" prize for their sugar glider nesting box project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.