Blue Mountains Grammar School students win NSW Mathematics Prize for sugar glider project

A trio students from Blue Mountains Grammar School has won the Mathematics Association of NSW "Investigating with Mathematics" prize for their sugar glider nesting box project.
Students Clare Tierney, Matilda Hewatt and Mariella Cigana decided to build a sugar glider nesting box after becoming concerned about the declining population of sugar gliders in the wake of the 2019/2020 bushfires and the ongoing threat from cats, dogs and foxes.
"We chose this subject because sugar gliders do not have enough materials or places to build their nests," said Clare Tierney. "The nesting box protects sugar gliders from predators and also gives them somewhere to sleep - having a home is as important for sugar gliders as it is for us."
"As children, we can't stop adults cutting down the trees sugar gliders live in, but we can make other children aware of this species and encourage them to make nesting boxes and grow native plants and shrubs that provide food and shelter for our beautiful native animals," said Mariella Cigana.
The nine-year-old students used mathematics, research and investigation techniques to develop the sugar glider nesting box. This included researching the local sugar glider population, developing a prototype from cardboard, creating a budget, and then building the nesting box using screws, glue and clamps.
"Our group found out that there is so much maths involved in designing and making nesting boxes," said Matilda Hewatt. "We needed to make connections with a number of mathematical skills such as measuring distances as well as calculating the amount of money required to make the boxes. We are extremely happy with our nesting box and look forward to seeing the beautiful sugar gliders take up residence and grow the population."
The "Investigating with Mathematics" competition promotes an interest in mathematics and fosters a positive attitude towards mathematics amongst students, teachers and parents. Students are encouraged to explore 'real-life' challenges and, with the support of their teachers, find solutions using mathematical concepts in a practical and fun way.
"We're very proud of our students' work on this project," said Luke Carr, mathematics teacher. "It is wonderful to see children have so much fun as they learn about mathematical concepts such as 2D modelling, volume, budgeting and measurement - and use this knowledge to improve the world around them."
"Our teachers are committed to helping students find the maths that's all around them in the world - when students can see that this can help solve problems, then we are definitely doing our job well," said Rachael Newton, Head of Junior School.
