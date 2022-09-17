A new bookstore opened its doors in Wentworth Falls on August 8.
Wyrdbooks takes pride in its collection of sci-fi, fantasy and horror books, offering something for enthusiasts and new readers.
Since its establishment, owner Wayne van Staden has been delighted by the welcoming reception of the public and local businesses.
From a young age, Mr van Staden has dreamed of owning his own bookstore. As his passion for novels developed, his collection continued to grow, leading him to become a giant collector of more than 17,000 fantasy and sci-fi books.
"My personal collection has been so large that I got out of space," he said.
When the book store's predecessor, Lamdha Books, announced its closing, Mr van Staden took it upon himself to preserve the novel heritage.
"My concern was that if I didn't take the shop now, someone else will take it and it might end up as something else. I thought if not now, then when?"
In preparation for this project, Mr van Staden has spent years creating connections and expanding his network with publishers, facilitating his clientele with early access to limited editions. Currently, Wyrdbooks houses a rare collection of limited editions, some of which are one of 200 or 500 copies available in the world.
He recalls the joy he experienced reading fantasy novels as a young teenager, which were initially a form of escapism, later developing an appreciation for the detailed artwork of book design and illustrations.
"Not only do I love the stories but I have fallen in love with the actual book and the artistry of the book itself," he said.
Not just a store, Wyrdbooks is becoming a communal hub, a place for people across multiple generations to connect and share their interest for the love of reading.
"We get mothers and fathers with their children and they take them around 'what about this one or that one' and they're really engaged with the child. You can't get that on the internet," said Wayne.
It's the exclusivity that distinguishes Wyrdbooks from other book stores. It offers limited edition novels that feature beautiful art works, textures and even signed copies from renowned authors.
"I want people to be able to handle and see really beautiful editions and experience what that looks like, and I want them to be able to have novels that are accessible and cheap," he said.
Mr van Staden recently bought a property in Wentworth Falls where he plans to retire. The store is currently open four days a week, as he concurrently works his day job as well.
"A number of people told me that I'm living their dream, and I correct them that I'm living my dream," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.