Obituary: John Telford, advocate for social justice

John grew up on a dairy farm in the Gippsland Region of Victoria, raised in a family where community service was the norm. These principles guided his choice to work with the Institute for Cultural Affairs in remote Australia and in other countries. Later John held senior positions with Community Aid Abroad and CARE Australia, working in Iraq. Then John and Elaine successfully co-tendered for the role as 'Australians for Reconciliation' Co-ordinators in NSW. Significant achievements included establishing the State Reconciliation Committee, the Women's Reconciliation Network, his work culminating in the Walk for Reconciliation in 2000 when thousands walked across Sydney Harbour Bridge.