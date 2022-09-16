Obituary: John Telford, advocate for social justice

John Telford lived an extraordinary life, and the Blue Mountains is better for his choice to live and work here.
John passed away on 21 July 2022.
It is not possible to talk about John without including his wife Elaine. John and Elaine were inseparable in their shared determination to develop their community.
Equally John was a loving father to Kathryn, Michelle and Amanda, and a caring Papa to Jessica and Hamish.
Prior to retirement and settling in Hazelbrook in 2005, John and Elaine lived around the world, working with communities developing projects in Africa, Jordan and remote parts of Australia. John was known for his pioneering approaches to community development, focussing on the principles of self-determination and empowerment.
John's mantra was: 'You can achieve anything if you don't mind who gets the credit'- Jude Finch
John was a kind, thoughtful man, enacting the same impassioned responsibility in the Blue Mountains that was the hallmark of his 85 years. John was a highly respected advocate for social justice and reconciliation with First Nations peoples and for opportunities for disadvantaged communities. His involvement in the Blue Mountains People for Reconciliation (BM ANTaR) and his leadership of the Blue Mountains Hatobuilico / Timor-Leste Friendship Committee and its associate action groups (BMm Together for Timor; BM Trek for Timor) were avenues for significant and lasting contributions.
Ever modest about his achievements, John drew people to him. John was humble, his mantra being "You can achieve anything if you don't mind who gets the credit". With the skills of a real leader, John did not promote himself but was reliably available, offering his experience or donning an apron. John was excellent at facilitating planning sessions, solving seemingly intractable community issues, taking minutes, making sandwiches.
John grew up on a dairy farm in the Gippsland Region of Victoria, raised in a family where community service was the norm. These principles guided his choice to work with the Institute for Cultural Affairs in remote Australia and in other countries. Later John held senior positions with Community Aid Abroad and CARE Australia, working in Iraq. Then John and Elaine successfully co-tendered for the role as 'Australians for Reconciliation' Co-ordinators in NSW. Significant achievements included establishing the State Reconciliation Committee, the Women's Reconciliation Network, his work culminating in the Walk for Reconciliation in 2000 when thousands walked across Sydney Harbour Bridge.
John will be greatly missed leaving a legacy of a profound contribution to social justice in the Blue Mountains.
