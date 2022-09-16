Blue Mountains Gazette

Obituary: John Telford, advocate for social justice

September 16 2022 - 5:22am
  • John Raymond Telford, January 10, 1937 - July 21, 2022

John Telford lived an extraordinary life, and the Blue Mountains is better for his choice to live and work here.

