Comfortable home for the family

3 BED | 2 BATH | 1 CAR
This brand new, light filled, Blue Mountains home has plenty of character and offers views from every window to the garden or the park.
It's perfect for family living and features a master bedroom with ensuite and walk-in robe and two additional bedrooms with built-ins.
There's a large main bathroom with separate bath and shower, separate well-appointed kitchen, reverse -cycle heating/cooling and separate dining/living area.
The single garage has internal access and there is a large terraced garden with level lawn area.
It's in a convenient location just one kilometre from Katoomba Centre.
