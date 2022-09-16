Paul Brinkman, Manager Arts and Cultural Services at Blue Mountains City Council, said: "It has been an incredible journey; from opening the cultural centre with our first exhibition Picturing the Great Divide, to launching our fine arts collection, commissioning numerous public artworks around the cultural centre's creative precinct and supporting hundreds of local artists. We look forward to celebrating this milestone with our community and are already planning ahead for another 10 years of inspirational and educational programming."