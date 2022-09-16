The Blue Mountains Cultural Centre in Katoomba has welcomed its one millionth visitor as the venue gets ready to mark its 10th birthday in November.
The lucky one millionth visitor was Katoomba resident Tess Goodberg, who grew up in Blackheath. She regularly brings her granddaughter into the cultural centre to enjoy treats from the Gallery Cafe and storytime in the library.
"I love the cultural centre and since it opened 10 years ago I go there regularly. It is a beautiful venue architecturally. It is wonderful to have somewhere to take visitors to show off our beautiful Blue Mountains," she said.
"The new Katoomba Library is fantastic, and I take my granddaughter to story time and craft every Wednesday. Altogether a marvelous addition to Katoomba."
Ms Goodberg received a 12-month InSight Membership for her family to enjoy free entry to the Blue Mountains City Art Gallery and discounts in the shop and cafe, for being the one millionth visitor to the facility.
Since opening its doors in 2012, the cultural centre has welcomed visitors from all over the world proving to be a popular attraction for visitors to the region, as well as a meeting place for locals and artists. The centre has showcased 162 in-house curated, touring and locally focused exhibitions and showcased 382 local Blue Mountains artists.
Paul Brinkman, Manager Arts and Cultural Services at Blue Mountains City Council, said: "It has been an incredible journey; from opening the cultural centre with our first exhibition Picturing the Great Divide, to launching our fine arts collection, commissioning numerous public artworks around the cultural centre's creative precinct and supporting hundreds of local artists. We look forward to celebrating this milestone with our community and are already planning ahead for another 10 years of inspirational and educational programming."
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "The council is proud of the cultural centre's achievements since opening in 2012 and the consequent level of support that the facility receives from not only the Blue Mountains community, but from visitors from around the globe.
"It is a world-class facility that incorporates a City Art Gallery and Interpretive Centre to reflect the community's strong attachment to the arts and its identity as a city within a World Heritage National Park."
