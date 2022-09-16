Blue Mountains Gazette

Showcase nominations for Katoomba High School dance and drama students

September 16 2022 - 2:00am
Katoomba High School HSC dance and drama students have received multiple nominations for the upcoming 'Callback' and 'OnSTAGE' showcases.

