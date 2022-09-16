Showcase nominations for Katoomba High School dance and drama students

Katoomba High School HSC dance and drama students have received multiple nominations for the upcoming 'Callback' and 'OnSTAGE' showcases.
When an HSC exam performance is deemed to be of an extremely high standard, students can be nominated by the examiner for the HSC performance showcase that is held at the Seymour Centre in February each year. 'Callback' is the showcase of exemplary performances by HSC dance students, and 'OnSTAGE' is the presentation of exemplary performances by HSC drama students.
Katoomba High School Dance student Carli Harm has received two Callback nominations, and two of the school's drama groups have each received an OnSTAGE nomination for their ensemble works.
"Receiving a Callback nomination is a huge achievement," said Katomba High School dance teacher Courtney Brown. "Carli is a talented dancer who has worked hard for this wonderful result. We are all very proud of her."
Carli said: "I put a lot of work into my HSC performances and although it was nerve-wracking knowing I was being assessed, it was a fun experience and a great opportunity to be able to study what I love to do.
"Although I was confident in my preparation and ability, I definitely wasn't expecting a Callback nomination. It feels good to know that all of my hard work has been recognised."
Katoomba High Schol drama teacher Clare Colebrook said: "The entire Katoomba High HSC drama class was involved across the two groups who received Onstage nominations for their HSC performances, which is a wonderful testament to their work. The students created original performances demonstrating a very high standard of ensemble work and outstanding performance skills."
Head Teacher for Creative and Performance Arts at Katoomba High School, Melissa Grahovac, said it is "so wonderful" for the performing arts students to receive the recognition.
"The students and teachers have worked tirelessly this year and were extremely committed to devising and performing exemplary dance and drama performances."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.