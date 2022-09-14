Budding young Blue Mountains artists are invited to submit a portrait to be exhibited at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub as part of the 2022 Young Archies Competition. The Young Archies exhibition will coincide with the Archibald Prize 2022 regional tour on exhibition at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre from October 22-December 4.
"We are excited to be hosting this wonderful exhibition ... and to be showcasing the talent of the young people in our region", said Louise Hales, program leader at The Hub.
There are four age categories ranging from five to 18 years. A winner will be selected from each category. To help inspire potential participants, the Cultural Centre will host a day of free pop-up portrait workshops with local artist Eloise Short to be held on Friday, September 30 across three sessions.
Reservations for the workshops are essential via Eventbrite. Information about the competition, including the entry form, on the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre's website. Submissions close October 3 at 4pm.
