Young Archies on the lookout for locally drawn portraits

Updated September 16 2022 - 3:05am, first published September 14 2022 - 3:13am
Budding young Blue Mountains artists are invited to submit a portrait to be exhibited at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub as part of the 2022 Young Archies Competition. The Young Archies exhibition will coincide with the Archibald Prize 2022 regional tour on exhibition at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre from October 22-December 4.

