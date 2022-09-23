The Vallies are an all-singing, all-dancing Australian tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.
These dapper dreamboats look and sound the part as they entertain with top hits like December 1963 (Oh, What A Night), Sherry, Big Girls Don't Cry, Can't Take My Eyes Off You and many more.
Audiences will be transported back to the 50s and 60s, celebrating the infamous boys from Jersey. The show also pays tribute to the sounds of Motown, the Bee Gees and rock 'n' roll including Johnny O'Keefe.
Having travelled all over the country as well as on world renowned cruise liners, The Vallies are excited to be bringing their acclaimed show to The Joan in Penrith.
The show is on Saturday, October 8 at 8pm. Tickets: Adult $45/concession/child $35. See thejoan.com.au
