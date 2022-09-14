Work is set to begin to upgrade the carpark at the popular Glow Worm Tunnel visitor precinct in Wollemi National Park.
The $2.7 million works are funded by the NSW Government's Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund.
The carpark works are planned in stages to allow visitor access during the school holidays.
National Parks and Wildlife Service Acting Blue Mountains Branch Director Glenn Meade said the upgrade would improve visitor experience at the popular Newnes Plateau site.
"The high humidity and running streams in the former mining tunnel have made the perfect home for a colony of glow worms and as a result tourists from all over the world are attracted to the Glow Worm Tunnel," Mr Meade said.
"Upgrading the current informal carpark will increase parking capacity from 10 spaces to approximately 30 plus marked bays, and a new toilet block will also be built.
"The Glow Worm Tunnel carpark will be closed from September 12 while work is underway but we hope to re-open the carpark in time for the spring school holidays on September 23."
A second stage of works will begin at the carpark on October 10. The carpark will be closed to the public until the completion of works before the summer school holidays in December.
Improvements to the surface and drainage of Glow Worm Tunnel Walking Track, plus additional seating along the track, are also planned in 2023.
"These works will support regional tourism and provide a better experience to the many visitors who come to enjoy the area's natural beauty and to experience the glow worms," Mr Meade said.
Glow Worm Tunnel Rd re-opened to the public in late August following repair works.
The Glow Worm Tunnel walking track is open via Newnes Plateau but is closed from the Old Coach Rd/Four Ways intersection on the north side of the Tunnel due to landslips and continuing slope instability. Walkers can also access the Glow Worm Tunnel from Wolgan Valley, via the Old Coach Rd and Pagoda track.
Visitors are reminded to check the Alerts notifications on the NPWS website before visiting for information on closures.
