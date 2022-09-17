Penrith Regional Gallery has a fantastic line-up of school holiday workshops for ages 5-16 years.
Drawing inspiration from current exhibitions at the Gallery, students will create animations, watercolour banners, DIY cartoons, posters and stop motion animation. Workshops are suitable for all skill levels and all art materials are supplied. Tickets are selling quickly so book now to avoid disappointment. Also, stay tuned for Term 4 programs (bookings opening soon).
School Holiday Workshops:
Animate Your Drawings | 9-12yrs| Wednesday 28 Sept | 10am-12pm | $35
Turn a drawing into a stop motion animation in this fun workshop. Taking inspiration from the work of indigenous artist Kaylene Whiskey, students will animate a short story using paper cut outs and drawings. https://www.penrithregionalgallery.com.au/events/animate-your-drawings-ages-9-12/
Watercolour Banners | 5-8yrs | Thursday 29 Sept | 10am-12pm | $35
Explore a range of fun watercolour techniques while designing and painting a fabric banner to take home. Draw inspiration from 52 ACTIONS artist Louise Zhang before getting creative in the studio. https://www.penrithregionalgallery.com.au/events/watercolour-banners-ages-5-8/
DIY Cartoons | 5-8yrs | Wednesday 5 Oct | 10am-12pm | $35
Learn the basics of stop motion and make a mini cartoon in this hands-on workshop that blends art-making with technology. Create paper characters and props to tell a short story, which will be recorded for watching again and again! https://www.penrithregionalgallery.com.au/events/diy-cartoons-ages-5-8/
Powerful Posters | 9-12yrs | Thursday 6 Oct | 10am-12pm | $35
Stencil, colour, cut and paste to create a poster using text and images. Gain inspiration from works in the current exhibition, then design a poster ready for display. https://www.penrithregionalgallery.com.au/events/powerful-posters-ages-9-12/
Intro to Stop Motion | 13-16yrs | Friday 7 Oct | 10am-12pm | $35
Create a stop motion animation in this introductory workshop starting with character design and storyboarding to a final work. Each student will leave with a video file of their animation. https://www.penrithregionalgallery.com.au/events/intro-to-stop-motion-ages-13-16/
