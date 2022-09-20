Shed offers room to move Advertising Feature

The Darley 20 Garden Shed comes fully insulated with double glazed stacker door, window, fly screens, cantilevered awning and optional deck and cedar feature wall. Picture supplied

Since the COVID pandemic changed the way many of us work there have been increasing numbers of people who choose to base themselves at home.

But creating a dedicated work area can be a problem for those who have limited space. Enter Katoomba-based business Urban Caves.

The talented team at Urban Caves, led by managing director Guy Brown, make one product - the Darley 20 Garden Shed.

It's a fully insulated 20 square metre cabin with double glazed stacker door, window, fly screens, cantilevered awning and optional deck and cedar feature wall.

Externally clad in Colorbond, the sheds require zero maintenance and are internally lined and trimmed ready for painting.

Urban Caves carry out site preparation, including excavation and retaining walls, and install your cabin as a "non-habitable" garden shed, thereby negating the need for council approval thanks to the NSW Exempt Development legislation.

Mr Brown said access is "never a problem" and installation takes only five days.

"We have a display cabin in Katoomba viewable by appointment and carry out free site assessments throughout the Blue Mountains," he said.

The company, which has been established for six years, employs six people at its Katoomba depot.

Mr Brown is a civil engineer and there's a team leader and three installers, as well as someone to look after the administration and accounts.

He said their "urban caves" tapped into the need for a dedicated space for those who choose to work from home and needed room to focus.

"These days owner occupiers are renovating and developing rather than moving house," Mr Brown said.

"People are travelling less and remortgaging to tap into the equity in their homes."

Mr Brown said the future looked bright for Urban Caves with plans to launch a 50 square metre version of the garden shed for use on rural zoned land, initially focusing on the Megalong Valley and Lithgow areas.

"Due to the global shortage in building materials causing builders and carpenters to have a long backlog of work and the stress of the last few years, more people will be looking for quick and easy solutions to their lifestyle needs," he said.

"People want to move forward, get on with their lives and focus on what they're passionate about and this will result in an increase in sales of 'one stop shop' services and prefabricated kit solutions."

To make an appointment to view the Urban Caves display model you can phone them on 0468 330 770 or go to urbancaves.com.au.

