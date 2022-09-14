Blue Mountains Gazette

Springwood Community Arts Centre exhibition set for October long weekend

Updated September 14 2022 - 4:27am, first published 4:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Springwood Community Arts Centre's exhibition in 2018. Picture supplied

Springwood Community Arts Centre is holding its annual art and craft exhibition from midday Friday, September 30 to Monday, October 3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.