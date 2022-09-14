Springwood Community Arts Centre is holding its annual art and craft exhibition from midday Friday, September 30 to Monday, October 3.
Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, will officially open the exhibition on Saturday, October 1 from 1.30-2.30pm. Prizes will be announced and food and drink provided during this hour.
The exhibition will be held at the centre at 22 Ferguson Road, Springwood - the small weatherboard cottage on the right-hand corner of Ferguson Road as you exit Springwood onto the Great Western Highway.
The rooms will be full of wonderful local work to see and buy - art, textiles, and for the first time, handcrafted silver jewellery. All work exhibited will be done by the art centre members - tutors and students.
There is always an impressive array of art media represented - pastels, watercolour, charcoal, graphite, pen, acrylic, oils and mixed media. The textile works are equally diverse and include weaving, patchwork, knitting and embroidery. The jewellery making is a welcome new addition to the works being displayed this year.
The centre missed out on staging its exhibition for the last two years because of lockdown, but other than that, it has exhibited members' works annually since 2010.
The Springwood Community Arts Centre was established in 1969 following devastating bushfires in October and November that year. A Mayoral Relief Fund raised more than $9000 to set up the centre to assist the community to recover from the trauma of the fires. It has gone from strength to strength in terms of member numbers and diversity of class offerings ever since.
The centre looks forward to opening its doors to the community at the end of September. Opening hours are as follows: Friday, September 30 from 12noon-4pm; Saturday, October 1, Sunday, October 2 and Monday, October 3 from 10am-4pm.
