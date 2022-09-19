Blue Mountains Gazette

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) firefighter Gavin Clifton tackles Katoomba's Furber Steps for charity

By B C Lewis
Updated September 19 2022 - 11:32pm, first published 8:00pm
Wentworth Falls retained firefighter Gavin Clifton is recovering after his latest charity event, climbing 16 hours non-stop up and down the Furber Steps at Katoomba on Saturday.

