Wentworth Falls retained firefighter Gavin Clifton is recovering after his latest charity event, climbing 16 hours non-stop up and down the Furber Steps at Katoomba on Saturday.
Mr Clifton, 52, is now just a few thousand dollars short of the $20,000 target he set to raise money for research into Motor Neurone Disease, as part of the annual 'Firies Climb for MND' program.
A two-time veteran of the Sydney Tower climb, Mr Clifton "upped the ante" on his third charity run assault of Katoomba's Furber Steps. Last year he ran 12 hours, this year he added another four hours of running - starting at midnight on Friday September 16 and finishing just after 4pm on Saturday September 17.
Starting and finishing at Scenic World he said the "insane" event saw him run 52 kilometres and tackle 5,100 metres of elevation.
"This challenge is hard, but not as hard as MND which is a progressive, terminal neurological disease. It affects the nerve cells (neurones) controlling the muscles that enable us to move, speak, breathe and swallow, causing them the degenerate and die."
Mr Clifton said he was "a bit stiff and sore" afterwards and took Sunday off. By Monday he was ready for "an easy 5k run to keep things moving".
"No-one's done 50-kilometres up and down the steepest stairs in the Mountains before, it's quite a unique experience and I guess that's what keeps me going."
The firefighter was joined by a legion of supporters - including two other fundraising runners - Casey Ridd from the Lower Mountains who ran for the final hour in memory of her Dad Nathan who died from MND and Sydney-based firefighter Susan Courtney who has taken part in previous MND charity events.
MND sufferer, Phil Camden, travelled from Bairnsdale, Victoria, to lend his support.
"I've known a few people with MND now. The sooner we can find a cure for it the better," Mr Clifton said. "This is my little way .. to inspire others to maybe do their own virtual event ... that's what keeps me going."
The firefighter regularly runs 30 to 50kms a week, regularly practicing on the steep stairway which is set against the incredible backdrop of the Jamison Valley.
He said it was "awesome" to have someone run with him every step of the way "because it's a fresh set of enthusiasm, laughs and chats".
His best mate, Blackheath painter Leigh Shakespeare ran the entire event. Mr Shakespeare also ran the full 12 hours on last year's run, which raised $15,000.
His sponsors included: Summit Gear (Rob Inshaw), Plus Fitness Katoomba (Shaun Whitehouse), Blue Mountains Marathon Clinic (Ben Berriman) and many more.
Mr Clifton added "maybe there are corporates in Katoomba that would like to get us across the line".
To donate go to: https://firiesclimbformnd.org.au/page/FiriesClimbforMNDBlueMountains
