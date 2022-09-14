Blue Mountains firefighter Gavin Clifton is just days away from his latest fundraising venture for charity, climbing 16 hours non-stop up and down the Furber Steps at Katoomba in the Blue Mountains.
Mr Clifton, 52, a retained firefighter at Wentworth Falls Fire Station, hopes to raise $20,000 towards research into Motor Neurone Disease, as part of the annual 'Firies Climb for MND' program.
A two-time veteran of the Sydney Tower climb, Mr Clifton is "upping the ante" on his third charity run assault of Katoomba's Furber Steps, this time adding another four hours of running from midnight Friday September 16 to 4pm on Saturday September 17.
He's expecting to traverse the set of 996 steps around 25 times and will start and finish at Scenic World.
"It's a combination of being a 'firie' for Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW), wanting to stay fit and healthy, and being able to make a contribution to society ... it's a good cause," he said.
"It's an insidious disease. This challenge is hard, but not as hard as MND which is a progressive, terminal neurological disease. It affects the nerve cells (neurones) controlling the muscles that enable us to move, speak, breathe and swallow, causing them the degenerate and die.
Mr Clifton said it is a "unique event".
"No-one's done 50-kilometres up and down the steepest stairs in the Blue Mountains before, it's quite a unique experience and I guess that's what keeps me going."
The firefighter will be joined by a group of supporters - some will run along with him. Many of those supporters have lost loved ones to MND. MND sufferer, Phil Camden, is travelling from Bairnsdale, Victoria, to lend his support.
"I've known a few people with MND now. The sooner we can find a cure for it [the better].
"I'm doing it for these people. I'm happy to do it tough because I know they're doing it tough. This is my little way .. to inspire others to maybe do their own virtual event ... that's what keeps me going."
No-one's done 50-kilometres up and down the steepest stairs in the Blue Mountains before, it's quite a unique experience and I guess that's what keeps me going
The firefighter regularly runs 30 to 50kms a week and has spent hours in the lead up to the event training on the Wentworth Falls trails and the Furber Steps with supporters.
The steep stairway is set against the incredible backdrop of the Jamison Valley. Many friends will run along with him on the day.
"It's awesome because it's a fresh set of enthusiasm laughs and chats," he told the Gazette.
His best mate, Blackheath painter Leigh Shakespeare, is set to run the entire event. Mr Shakespeare ran the full 12 hours with him on last year's run, which raised $15,000.
Mr Clifton has encouraged others to get involved, join him on the day, or make a donation. Donations to the charity run can be made via: https://firiesclimbformnd.org.au/page/FiriesClimbforMNDBlueMountains
By Thursday he had already raised $6000 of his goal amount.
Sponsors for the event include: Summit Gear (Rob Inshaw), Plus Fitness Katoomba (Shaun Whitehouse), Blue Mountains Marathon Clinic (Ben Berriman) and many more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.