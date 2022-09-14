Blue Mountains Gazette

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) firefighter Gavin Clifton set to tackle Katoomba's Furber Steps for charity

Updated September 15 2022 - 12:05am, first published September 14 2022 - 8:00pm
Blue Mountains firefighter Gavin Clifton is just days away from his latest fundraising venture for charity, climbing 16 hours non-stop up and down the Furber Steps at Katoomba in the Blue Mountains.

