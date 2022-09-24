Blue Mountains Gazette

Lou Clifton wins her age group in a gruelling ultra trail race

By Jennie Curtin
September 24 2022 - 3:30am
Mt Victorian long distance runner Lou Clifton came first in her age group in the gruelling Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc in the European Alps.

Local News

