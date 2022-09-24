Mt Victorian long distance runner Lou Clifton came first in her age group in the gruelling Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc in the European Alps.
The race, held late last month, attracted more than 2,500 starters and Clifton was the first woman in the 50-54 age group. She was also 17th female overall in a super-competitive line-up.
Clifton said the race was considered one of the hardest mountain races at 171 kilometres with 10,000 metres of elevation and descent.
"I'd waited since 2020 to do this race but the lead in was not the best and not what I had planned. I also had a sore knee which hurt on any downhills.
"I really wanted to do well in my age group. The race is so competitive internationally with the best trail runners in the world so I wasn't expecting to be competitive in the females overall.
"Just finishing was amazing but winning my age group, finishing in the top 20 females and coming first Australian overall - men and women - was really great."
One of her goals was to run a sub-30 hour time but she somehow lost her ability to do the maths.
"I thought I was running to 32 hours and was shocked to finish in 30:21. But I was annoyed at myself, too, as that time could have been saved if I'd been more on top of it."
Clifton and Winmalee runner Amy Daniel have both been selected for the World Trail Championship Australian team.
The race will be held in Thailand in November, with Clifton doing the 80km race and Daniel the 40km.
