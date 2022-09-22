Blue Mountains Gazette

Blaxland Primary School break-in, iPads stolen

By B C Lewis
September 22 2022 - 12:48am
Police are investigating the theft of several student iPads at a Lower Mountains primary school during a break-in late last month.

B C Lewis

