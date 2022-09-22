Police are investigating the theft of several student iPads at a Lower Mountains primary school during a break-in late last month.
Detective Acting Inspector Brendan Bayliss said about 3.30am on Monday August 29, a thief or thieves broke into a classroom at Blaxland Primary School and stole several student iPads.
The acting crime manager of the Mountains, Inspector Bayliss, said police are "appealing to the community for information and/or CCTV, dashcam and mobile phone footage that may assist the investigation".
Call Springwood police on 4751 0299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A 31-year-old Valley Heights man has been charged with traffic and theft offences after allegedly being found driving on stolen registration plates.
Detective Acting Inspector Brendan Bayliss said about 10.45am on Thursday September 1, the man was driving along Hawkesbury Road, Winmalee, in a gold Holden Commodore wagon allegedly bearing stolen registration plates from a blue Hyundai Getz.
"This vehicle came under notice of highway patrol officers and the vehicle was stopped and driver spoken to. Investigation revealed that the Commodore's registration was expired and the driver's licence was disqualified. The driver was arrested and taken to Springwood Police Station."
The man also allegedly failed to pay for petrol from a service station in Glenbrook. He is due to appear in Penrith Local Court on September 27.
Online scammers continue to target residents of the Blue Mountains.
During July and August, some 31 incidents were recorded, rippjng off in total about $230,000 from residents. Acting Inspector Bayliss said the "majority of offenders likely do not reside in NSW or Australia".
While the "Hi Mum" text message scam - where the offender poses as a child that has lost their phone and requires a money transfer from their parent urgently - has been previously publicised by the Gazette, other scams include:
For information about scams, including latest types and best practice for protection go to www.scamwatch.gov.au. Frauds and scams can be reported at Springwood or Katoomba stations and information will be kept in strict confidence.
A 19-year-old Mt Victoria man was arrested on Friday August 26 at his home after allegedly failing to pay for a taxi ride on Wednesday August 17. It is alleged the offender travelled between Lawson and Mt Victoria by taxi, entering a residential location in Mt Victoria at the end of the journey to retrieve cash for payment. The man failed to return to the taxi and the incident was reported to Police. The man was charged with dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception and also allegedly found to be in breach of bail conditions for unrelated matters. The man will appear in Katoomba Local Court again on October 24.
About 1.30pm on Monday August 22 police spoke to a 43-year-old male who had been driving eastbound along the Great Western Highway at Woodford.
The St Clair man allegedly said he did not hold a valid driver's licence, being disqualified from driving from September 2021 to December 2022.
It's alleged a search of the car located a number of items related to the consumption of illicit substances.
He was arrested and charged with possessing equipment for administering prohibited drugs (x2) and driving whilst disqualified. He is on conditional bail and will next appear in Lithgow Local Court on October 13.
A house fire in the Mid Mountains, where evidence of hoarding had taken place, led to "the total loss of the dwelling and impacted material surrounding it".
A Blue Mountains City Council spokeswoman said council determined the the house and affected material needed to be demolished following the fire on June 17.
"Accordingly an Order has been issued for the demolition of the dwelling and other affected material requiring disposal of waste to a licensed facility."
Earlier this month a joint training exercise was carried out between the Blue Mountains Police Rescue and NSW Ambulance Special Operation Team (SOT) in Wentworth Falls.
SOT Paramedics work side by side with police rescue operators in vertical and remote rescue operations. Training days like these are crucial for each service to become familiar with the other services, equipment, and techniques.
On this occasion, the crews simulated extricating an injured bushwalker from the valley by hauling him up a 150m cliff using the Vortex rescue frame and ACX Power ascender.
Helicopters are frequently used to extract patients from the bush. However, on rainy and windy days, police fall back on these skills to get the job done.
