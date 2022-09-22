A 19-year-old Mt Victoria man was arrested on Friday August 26 at his home after allegedly failing to pay for a taxi ride on Wednesday August 17. It is alleged the offender travelled between Lawson and Mt Victoria by taxi, entering a residential location in Mt Victoria at the end of the journey to retrieve cash for payment. The man failed to return to the taxi and the incident was reported to Police. The man was charged with dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception and also allegedly found to be in breach of bail conditions for unrelated matters. The man will appear in Katoomba Local Court again on October 24.