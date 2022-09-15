Blue Mountains Gazette

Initial highway work on moving utilities to begin at Little Hartley

JC
By Jennie Curtin
September 15 2022 - 7:00am
Work is expected to begin shortly on relocating overhead power lines and underground Telstra cables in preparing for the highway upgrade around Coxs River Road.

