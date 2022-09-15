Work is expected to begin shortly on relocating overhead power lines and underground Telstra cables in preparing for the highway upgrade around Coxs River Road.
A contract to move the utilities has been awarded to Ausconnex as part of the Little Hartley to Lithgow section of the upgrade project.
The new Coxs River Road intersection will be a flyover interchange, allowing local traffic an easier route to get onto or across the highway.
Minister for regional transport and roads, Sam Farraway, said the initial work would involve moving about four kilometres of overhead power lines and underground Telstra assets.
The proposal to expand the highway from Little Hartley to Lithgow to four lanes was met with strong opposition from locals. Of the 200 submissions made, 74 per cent were against.
Many wanted alternative routes investigated but the latest report from Transport for NSW said other routes had already been considered and ruled out, either because they crossed Defence Department land or because of steep grades and/or increased road lengths.
There were complaints about the noise, light spill, visual amenity and cleanliness of proposed new rest stops, concerns about damaging platypus habitat in the River Lett, and impacts on both Indigenous and non-Indigenous heritage.
More than half of the submissions objected to the visual impacts on the picturesque Hartley Valley.
TfNSW acknowledged "the scenic nature of the landscape which includes rural-residential and native woodland landscape characteristic" and would try to minimise impacts on "the integrity of heritage sites, significant trees and cultural values of the community".
