It's possibly one of the best volunteering jobs in the Mountains, according to those who do it. Helping in the tea rooms at Blackheath's Rhododendron Gardens brings with it endless compliments and smiles as visitors soak up the beauty around them.
"Everyone has a smile on their face because they've just had a walk around our most beautiful gardens," said vice-president of the Rhododendron Society, Deb Wells.
In peak spring season, the gardens hold their "welcome weeks", opening the Lodge for Devonshire teas and souvenir sales from Thursdays to Sundays.
There is also a "meet and greet" information booth which is manned seven days a week for the prime flowering time, this year from the long weekend (October 1) to the day after the Rhododendron Festival (November 6).
The gardens, created in 1970 by a voluntary group of Blackheathens, attract thousands of visitors from all over NSW, Australia and the world.
The visitors' book is full of admiration for the spring display of rhododendrons, azaleas, flowering cherries. camellias, kalmias and hundreds of other exotic species planted within the natural bushland of eucalypts and waratahs.
But the gardens are constantly in need of more volunteers. As well as the welcome weeks, there are regular Monday workdays. Those with a gardening bent might be weeding, pruning or feeding.
But other skills are also needed, with paths to be laid and/or repaired after all the year's rain, new signs erected or the shelters sanded back and repainted.
Ms Wells said the Monday volunteer ranks are about to be severely depleted with three families who have been among the longest-serving and hardest working about to move out of Blackheath.
"We desperately need more people to help," she said. "You don't have to come every Monday - even one a month would be great. And we supply morning tea."
For more information or contact details, see the website rhodogarden.org.au. And come along and enjoy those smiles.
