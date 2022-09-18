The sublime duo Lior and Domini are coming to Katoomba to be part of the 2022 line-up. Lior is one of Australia's most treasured singer-songwriters, renowned for his beautiful voice and songs that radiate truth and sincerity. Domini Forster is one of Melbourne's brightest emerging songwriters. She has toured extensively with Lior and after co-writing the duet, Where Will We Be, for Lior's most recent studio album, Lior and Domini have established a new duo folk project. They will be delighting audiences with songs from their debut EP, Animal In Hiding.