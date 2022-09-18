Artspace's acclaimed 52 Actions is showing now at Penrith Regional Gallery, Home of The Lewers Bequest. It features works from 52 Australian artists and collectives from each state and territory, focusing on the importance of art as action.
The exhibition has evolved from Artspace's online commissioning platform of the same name, which from 2020 to 2021 presented new works each week by the 52 participants on Artspace's website and standalone Instagram.
As part of this exhibition, participating artists Eddie Abd, Brook Andrew, Diego Bonetto, Chun Yin Rainbow Chan and James Tylor were invited to revisit their projects and present newly commissioned works. 52 Actions: Made in Penrith, sees these artists engaging with and responding to cues from the local community as well as the Gallery's collection.
In Ancher House, Brook Andrew is presenting works from his Hope and Peace series against the backdrop of one of the artist's iconic wall-paintings. Andrew has a longstanding relationship with Penrith, having lived in nearby Blackett and attended Cambridge High School.
Chun Yin Rainbow Chan is a producer, vocalist and interdisciplinary artist. She has produced an audio description of the heritage garden, originally designed by the artist Margo Lewers.
Eddie Abd creates works grounded in her lived experience while responding to concerns from the social to the political and religious. Abd's recommission is seeing her undertake a series of workshops at Nepean Creative and Performing Arts High School. The student's work will be presented alongside Abd's 52 Actions artwork during the final weeks of the exhibition.
Diego Bonetto's work examines alternative forms of food consumption and wild food gathering as a way for people to cultivate relationships with their own neighbourhood. Bonetto is conducting a series of wild edible foraging workshops in the Gallery's historic gardens.
James Tylor is a multi-disciplinary visual artist whose practice explores Australian environment, culture and social history. He is creating a series of planter boxes profiling native edible plants, herbs or fruits that are found across both the Gadigal Basin and Kaurna Country.
On at Penrith Regional Gallery until November 20.
