Blue Mountains Gazette

52 Actions: Made in Penrith at the regional gallery

September 18 2022 - 8:04am
Artspace's acclaimed 52 Actions is showing now at Penrith Regional Gallery, Home of The Lewers Bequest. It features works from 52 Australian artists and collectives from each state and territory, focusing on the importance of art as action.

