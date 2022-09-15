Blue Mountains Gazette

State appeals boy rapist's short jail term

By Luke Costin
Updated September 16 2022 - 6:12am, first published September 15 2022 - 8:55am
Prosecutors say a nine-month term for a NSW schoolgirl's rapist is "manifestly inadequate". (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

Prosecutors say a nine-month term for a NSW schoolgirl's unrepentant rapist is "manifestly inadequate" - a move that has relieved the victim's family.

