Who pinched Polly the petrol pump? And Polly's predecessor, the golden fleece?
In the early hours of the morning, around 3.45, on September 7, someone snuck into Cafe 2773 at Glenbrook and stole the ornamental golden fleece petrol pump and oil pump.
Just days later, near midnight on September 11, the thief was back, this time taking Polly the petrol pump which had replaced the golden fleece.
Police have launched an investigation and are pretty sure the crimes are linked.
They are asking residents and business owners in the surrounding Glenbrook area to check CCTV footage at the relevant times for anything that may assist.
And if anyone knows where the pumps are, police would like to hear from you.
Anyone with information can contact Blue Mountains police on 4751 0299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information is treated in strict confidence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.