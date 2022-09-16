Blue Mountains Gazette

Who pinched Polly the petrol pump from Glenbrook?

JC
By Jennie Curtin
September 16 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Polly the petrol pump

Who pinched Polly the petrol pump? And Polly's predecessor, the golden fleece?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.