Rural Fire Services stations from Lapstone to Mt Wilson/Mt Irvine will be open this weekend as part of the annual Get Ready campaign.
RFS volunteers will be on hand to give advice about how to prepare your home for a bushfire, how to make a plan and how to protect yourself and your property in the event of fire.
Some of the open days will be at the fire stations but others are at schools or in shopping centres and the hours vary.
Best way to find out your closest event is via the map at: www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/news-and-media/getready.
