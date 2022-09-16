Blue Mountains Gazette

Free advice on bushfire safety at the RFS's Get Ready weekend

September 16 2022 - 5:30am
Rural Fire Services stations from Lapstone to Mt Wilson/Mt Irvine will be open this weekend as part of the annual Get Ready campaign.

