It was a drizzly day in Christchurch 11 years ago when Bruce Cameron experienced one of the happiest moments of his firefighting career.
New Zealand woman Ann Bodkin had been trapped under tonnes of rubble in her office building for 26 hours after a magnitude-6.3 earthquake had struck the city, killing 185 people.
Mr Cameron led the first overseas team to arrive in New Zealand following the disaster. His crew of Fire and Rescue NSW officers had battled aftershocks for four hours before the office worker - with her husband watching on - was lowered to safety.
"It had been an overcast and grey day but as we pulled her out of the building and we lowered the ladder down, a big ray of sunshine came out from the clouds. It was amazing," said Mr Cameron.
But not all memories are so uplifting.
Mr Cameron's first job as an 18-year-old stationed at Glenbrook was to respond to a car accident where a young driver had hit a tree, suffering fatal injuries. The victim was a school friend of Mr Cameron's.
"The job is absolutely gut-wrenching at times... It's something that is very challenging. It's tough," he said.
But that early fatality also sparked a drive that the young firefighter would carry through the rest of his career.
"I remember that [incident] vividly but it became a springboard for the realisation that if you've got a high level of professionalism and training you can help people when they need it most," he said.
It was fitting then that the 60-year-old finished his Fire and Rescue NSW career as a superintendent in charge of technical training at the service's academy in Orchard Hills.
Mr Cameron started his career as a part-time on-call firefighter in Glenbrook in 1980 before becoming a full-time firefighter three years later. He has been stationed at Springwood, Blacktown, Penrith, Regentville and Parramatta and was the inspector for the Blue Mountains before being promoted to superintendent.
"It's a really noble profession to be able to go to work and on the way home know you've made a difference," he said.
A Sun Valley resident for more than 30 years, bushfires have inevitably been a major part of his career. Apart from many Blue Mountains fires, he was deployed to the 2003 Canberra bushfires where 488 buildings were destroyed and four people died.
But he said nothing compares to our most recent bushfires.
"There was nothing like the 2019-2020 season. That was something most people in living memory have never experienced. I saw fire behaviour that I've never seen before," he said.
Mr Cameron was awarded the Australian Fire Service Medal in the 2012 Queen's Birthday Honours, partly in recognition for an another life-changing overseas deployment like Christchurch.
Mr Cameron arrived in Banda Aceh just four days after the tsunami struck Indonesia in 2004.
"Both the Boxing Day tsunami and the New Zealand earthquake were pivotal moments in my career and my life," he said. "You see things from a different perspective afterwards. You might have thought [beforehand] if your washing gets wet on a Friday afternoon it's the end of the world. Well it really was like being at the end of the world [in Banda Aceh] when you see hundreds of square kilometres wiped out along the coastline and people injured and dead. It changes the way you think and view things."
Providing support throughout all these challenges was Mr Cameron's wife Alison.
"You need a supportive partner... It's not a normal job," he said.
The camaraderie among firefighters - plus strong relations with other emergency services like the police, ambulance and Rural Fire Service - were also crucial in his long career.
For the time being retirement involves lots of bushwalking and mountain biking as well as time in his home studio where he is a landscape painter.
"I don't think I'll be bored. I'm not the sort of person who gets bored," he said.
