Blue Mountains Gazette

Fire and Rescue NSW firefighter Bruce Cameron retires from 'noble profession' after 42 year career

DM
By Damien Madigan
Updated September 19 2022 - 10:53pm, first published 3:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a drizzly day in Christchurch 11 years ago when Bruce Cameron experienced one of the happiest moments of his firefighting career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DM

Damien Madigan

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.