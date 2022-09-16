ROFL (Rolling on the Floor Laughing) is touted as a bonkers sketch comedy extravaganza of epic proportions. It's also award-winning kids' theatre.
Winning the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival's Primary Times Choice Award (for best production for children) are Richard Higgins and Matthew Kelly - the comedy duo that make up The Listies - and they will be performing their riotous show this school holidays in Springwood.
The Edinburgh Fringe Award, which The Listies say was likely an administrative error, is one of many accolades the pair have received in addition to their sell out shows at the Fringe and the Melbourne Comedy Festival.
ROFL is jam packed with magically stupid stuff like toilet paper cannons, a real-life cowasaurus, and the kind of madness that only the award-winning maestros of kidadult comedy can make.
ROFL sees The Listies tackle the most terrifyingly tortuous family situation of all: Bed time.
Rich, the exhausted parental proxy, is trying to get an early night while his hapless, hopeless housemate, Matt, deploys every trick in the book to stay up late.
Deploying lullabies of doom, detachable legs, a panoply of puns, and possibly too many Aldi gags, this show will have you Rolling on The Floor Laughing.
Gratuitous, ridiculous, hilarious, joyous and possibly hazardous, The Listies, Australia's maestros of kidult comedy, win over everyone who comes to see them with their insane, interactive, illogical and irreverent escapades.
ROFL (Rolling on the Floor Laughing) is on at Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub in Springwood on Thursday, October 6 at 10am and 1pm. All tickets: $28. See bluemountainstheatre.com.au.
