Blue Mountains Gazette

Rural Fire Service tells Mt Wilson backburn meeting it is sorry for pain caused by fire

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated September 19 2022 - 5:05am, first published September 18 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It wasn't quite the apology they were hoping for.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.