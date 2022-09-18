It wasn't quite the apology they were hoping for.
At a meeting last week, residents of Berambing and other Upper Mountains areas that were impacted by a failed backburn in December 2019 had expected a "sorry" from the RFS for lighting the backburn.
"They didn't specifically apologise for it," said Berambing resident Jochen Spencer. "They did say sorry for the pain and hurt the fire had caused."
The RFS decided to light the backburn at Mt Wilson in the middle of the Black Summer bushfires in an attempt to stop the Gospers Mountains fire from spreading.
But it jumped Mt Wilson Road and quickly spread into Mt Tomah, Berambing, Bilpin and other areas, destroying 22 homes and 30 outbuildings.
Even without the apology, Mr Spencer said the emotional meeting on September 15, at which many still traumatised residents were able to speak of their personal experiences of the fire, had helped.
"I think for some people it would have been very beneficial to say what they had to say and be heard," he said.
Ian Brown, a long-time Mt Victoria resident and former firefighter, said the personal accounts were "harrowing to listen to".
"No actual answers came out of it [but] it was good for the community to be heard. Something similar should happen over this side [of the Mountains] if real explanations are going to be forthcoming."
The meeting was attended by RFS Assistant Commissioner Jayson McKellar and Superintendent Karen Hodges, the incident controller on the day of the backburn.
Many residents spoke of their concern at the lack of communication with no warning given that the fire was heading their way.
Several residents told the meeting they had left their homes to get fuel for fire-fighting pumps but were not allowed back home, being stopped at road blocks by police and unable to try to protect their properties.
There was a Q&A session at the meeting although the RFS said they were constrained because of the on-going coronial inquiry into the bushfires.
Outstanding issues raised included:
Mr Brown said there should be "a rethink about being so reliant on backburns, on how they are done and less risky alternatives".
An RFS spokesman issued a short statement to the Gazette, saying: "The RFS acknowledges the Gospers Mountain fire, and the concerns of residents about this particular backburn, continue to have an impact on some members within the local community.
"The Gospers Mountain fire is the largest forest fire ever experienced in Australia, having burned 512,000 hectares during some of the worst fire conditions ever experienced in NSW."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.