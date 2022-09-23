Katoomba's urban art trail has been a drawcard for years but Springwood could soon rival its Upper Mountains neighbour as a series of street art murals enliven the town.
Blue Mountains City Council has been collaborating with a number of local artists to bring new art works to the town centre. The project was launched during the community event, Stomping Ground, on September 17.
Artist Alex GRiLS recently returned to the Blue Mountains after several years undertaking international artist residencies as well as working in Montreal on large scale mural festivals.
Having grown up in Springwood, he has been coordinating and inviting artists to add bespoke designs to the walls of local businesses.
"It's great to come back to my hometown and be supported by council and local businesses to find sanctioned street art spaces," said GRiLs.
"I hope people will enjoy these new art works and see how murals can add to the character of a place."
Murals on the old Blue Mountains Gazette building, Springwood IGA, One Two One Grocer and more, can now be discovered in the town thanks to GRiLs' networks in the street art scene.
'Step into my dreams' at the School of Arts town square is a playful ground installation where artist Nastia Gladushchenko has put together a design celebrating the crepe myrtle trees that are a feature of Macquarie Road. She surveyed locals about their visions for the future of the township where "music, flowers, trees and colours" were the most popular responses.
Gladushchenko said the intention of the piece is to "complement the environment while also bringing a sense of movement and fun to the space".
Across the road, the IGA Supermarket wall has been adorned with a bright, collaborative work by artist and designer Ailie Banks and Wiradjuri street artist Merindah Funnel.
Titled 'Care for Community Care for Country', the mural depicts two women holding the earth in their hands, surrounded by colourful flora.
Visitors to the site will soon be able to see animated elements of the work come to life through their mobile phones, accompanied by a slide show of art works from local young people.
Blue Mountains City Council's arts and cultural services manager, Paul Brinkman, said: "We are thrilled to see these new public art activations being embraced by locals and visitors to Springwood. With the talent available locally, we are incredibly lucky to facilitate this world class art to enliven our villages and towns."
Council will be working on a Springwood Street Art Stroll brochure, after the great success of the Katoomba Urban Art Trail, with featured murals stretching from the Blue Mountains Theatre forecourt, all the way to the Blue Mountains Gazette headquarters at the other end of Macquarie Road.
The murals have taken shape with help from a Commonwealth Government RISE grant and the Bushfire Recovery and Resilience Fund.
