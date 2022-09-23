Blue Mountains Gazette

Springwood street art murals help transform town centre

Updated September 23 2022 - 4:39am, first published 2:00am
Katoomba's urban art trail has been a drawcard for years but Springwood could soon rival its Upper Mountains neighbour as a series of street art murals enliven the town.

