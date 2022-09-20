Opening with an energising performance by the St Columba's band, there was an electric atmosphere with children, teenagers and adults alike standing up to sing and dance. There was an Acknowledgement of Country before students enjoyed icebreaker games before breaking into small groups where they introduced themselves and discussed Diocese of Parramatta's Laudato Si Campaign, led by Bishop Vincent Long, which is a seven-year commitment to care more deeply for the environment and those in need.

