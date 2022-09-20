Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta students experience 'good vibes' at Mountains Live

September 20 2022 - 4:54am
Hundreds of Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta students from across the Blue Mountains and Western Sydney have come together to celebrate Mountains Live at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Springwood.

