Strike me lucky, and strike me lucky again

A Katoomba father has astonishingly managed to take home his second first prize win of $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot in just over two weeks.
The man won the guaranteed first prize of $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10684, drawn today (Friday, September 16).
He previously won $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10665, drawn on Wednesday, August 31.
His winning entry of 10 random numbers was purchased at Katoomba Newsagency at 101 Katoomba Street.
Straight after the draw, the gleeful man checked his winning entry and was left speechless by his second strike of lottery lightning.
"How does this happen? I'm shocked," he said.
"I'm getting used to this now, which is such a bizarre thing to say. You never expect to win the lotto once, so to win again is amazing.
"Funnily enough, I received the payment for my first win yesterday after the two-week provisional period, and now I'm about to receive another one in two weeks. Crazy.
"They do say, third times the charm. Let's see how I go in the future!"
When asked how he planned to enjoy his $100,000 win, he said he was too mind-boggled from winning twice to make any concrete plans.
"I honestly haven't had a moment to think about it. I know it will go to good use though," he said. "I'm still trying to figure out how to spend my first prize. I know a brand-new car for my daughter was initially on the list."
