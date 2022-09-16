Blue Mountains Gazette

Two Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot wins in two weeks: Katoomba man's lucky streak

Updated September 16 2022 - 5:19am, first published 5:03am
Strike me lucky, and strike me lucky again

A Katoomba father has astonishingly managed to take home his second first prize win of $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot in just over two weeks.

