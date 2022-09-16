Labor veteran Adam Searle 'disappointed' at election axing

NSW Upper House Labor MP and former Blue Mountains mayor, Adam Searle, has expressed his disappointment at being dropped from the party's ticket at the next election.
But Mr Searle has vowed to do all he can to see Labor returned to power in NSW despite losing his spot following a crucial preselection meeting.
He listed his role in helping drive former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian out of office as among his key achievements.
In a statement posted on social media, Mr Searle said it had became clear in recent days that he "did not have enough support" to be selected for Labor's Upper House ticket for the March 2023 state election.
"I had hoped that my record of productive and highly effective service to the community would persuade the party to once again preselect me, but that has not been the case," he said.
"While I am obviously disappointed in a personal sense, I respect and accept this decision.
"My passion and commitment to Labor and the cause of working people remains undimmed."
In his 11 years in Parliament, Mr Searle held the positions of Labor deputy leader and leader in the Upper House.
"As Labor leader, I worked with my caucus colleagues and other parties to improve the operation of the upper house. Even though there is a right wing majority there, we built a shared agenda on transparency and integrity which has enabled us to more effectively pursue the government," he said.
"With that, we drove former Premier Gladys Berejiklian out of office by ensuring the ICAC had no option but to investigate her, as it should do given the evidence. I was the party's chief prosecutor in this process. Make no mistake: her departure has given us a shot at winning."
Mr Searle said he has "no regrets about serving in Parliament, the causes I have taken up, or the people I have supported and associated with".
"I know that I have always acted with complete integrity."
Current Blue Mountains mayor, Mark Greenhill, paid tribute to Mr Searle, who he has known for almost 40 years.
"As councillor and mayor, he was an unimpeachable representative of both the Blue Mountains and the Australian Labor Party," he said.
"In parliament, his forensic oratory proved lethal to the career aspirations of many Tories... I think it is wonderful our party has had within its parliamentary ranks someone who has a professional standing outside political activism. Adam is a deeply respected member of the NSW Bar to which he will return for a time."
