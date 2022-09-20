Plenty of rooms with a view here

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
This versatile home is in a quiet street close to one of the most spectacular views in the Blue Mountains but within five minutes' drive of the wonderful cafes, bars and restaurants of Katoomba.
The large family home sits on a sunny 956 square metre block and consists of multiple living and dining areas, separate study, central gas heating, slow combustion fire, built-in robes, gas cooking and hot water and solar panels. There's wheelchair access and a north facing landscaped yard with gazebo.
In addition to Cahill's Lookout, you're close to Cliff Walk, Katoomba Falls, Katoomba Aquatic Centre, Narrow Neck Plateau and the old Katoomba Golf Course.
