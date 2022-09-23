Two pioneers of public education have been honored recently in the 2022 Minister's and Secretary of the NSW Department of Education's Awards for Excellence
The awards showcase the talent across NSW public education of the schools, students, teachers, employees and parents.
Leura Public's assistant principal Steve Atkinson was recognised as one of 29 teachers to receive the Minister's Award for Teaching Excellence. The award recognises teachers who deliver the highest quality education and contribute to their professional communities.
The citation said, Mr Atkinson had been instrumental in bringing about educational change, "spearheading the transformation of staff learning that improves student outcomes [including] a significant shift towards data literacy".
He has been at Leura Public since 2011 and also established a support class.
Mr Atkinson said it was a "true honour to be both nominated and accepted for the Minister's Award and my focus remains ... to ensure each of our students has every opportunity at educational success".
Principal May Ptolemy said the school was "lucky to have a teacher of Steve's calibre making a tangible difference to public education".
Justine Drew, who is based at Blaxland East Public School, was given the Secretary's [of the NSW Department of Education] Award for Excellent Service. She is one of 18 given the award for outstanding effort in improving teaching and learning outcomes in NSW public education.
Mrs Drew is a head teacher of the wellbeing and mental health student support and specialist program unit. She supports 21 public schools in the Mountains as the home school liaison officer.
In her citation Mrs Drew was honored as "an exemplary leader in student wellbeing, adolescent mental health and school engagement". She was recognised for "creating partnerships with principals and pioneering the development of innovative systems leading to better attendance and wellbeing".
"She leads teams of staff to connect meaningfully with students, families and the wider community [and] collaborates skillfully across a range of agencies and non-government organisations, to create networks of genuine support and care that benefit each child, whilst honoring their unique context, strengths, needs and background."
Mrs Drew said she was "absolutely honoured" and called her job of the last three-and-a-half years a blessing.
"You most certainly do not go into education thinking of receiving awards and my whole career has always just been about supporting young people and their families to the best of my ability.
"The staff across the Blue Mountains schools are truly the most incredible and hard working people I could have wished to work with, and it is through their support and genuine care of students and families that I have been able to conduct my role in the way I have."
She thanked Kate Ford, principal of Winmalee Public School for the nomination and support, as well as Helen Davis, director educational leadership and Kerry Bryan, the principal at Blaxland East.
The event was held at Sydney Town Hall on September 6. The awards were last celebrated in person three years ago. They are hosted by the Public Education Foundation, whose mission is to celebrate the best of public schooling.
David Hetherington, CEO of the Public Education Foundation, said the Foundation was proud to host the awards on behalf of the Education Minister Sarah Mitchell and NSW Department of Education secretary, Georgina Harrisson.
Mr Hetherington said they were working hard in tandem with the Education Department to support students disadvantaged by the pandemic.
Their 2023 scholarship round for primary and secondary school students is now open, with new scholarships for students studying VET in schools and those pursuing creative pathways.
Donations to the Public Education Foundation are tax deductible and can be made online at givenow.com.au/publiceducationfoundation.
