More than 200 Warrimoo residents marked the return of Get Ready Weekend on Saturday, September 16.
Local residents joined bushfire brigade members, Warrimoo Public School staff and P&C volunteers as well as Springwood Fire & Rescue NSW to "get ready" for bushfire season.
Warrimoo Public School students produced installations, movies and artworks on bushfire preparedness which formed the bedrock of the event.
While discussing the new Fire Danger Rating System for NSW, visitors also chatted with brigade members about how to 'fire proof' their bushfire plans.
But it was the students' displays that stole the show with a steady stream of family and friends checking out the expertly curated installations in the school hall to learn about getting homes and communities bushfire-ready.
After touring the student and RFS displays, visitors enjoyed the coffee bar, barbecue and cake stall before entering the 'field-of-games' for tug of war, hose-shooting and truck tours. After this there was a chance to chill to laid-back beats in the DJ corner.
The award-winning 'Get Ready' partnership between Warrimoo Public School and Warrimoo Bushfire Brigade is now in its fifth year. This disaster resilience education program goes from strength to strength, with brigade members joining students in term 3 to brainstorm ideas and develop preparedness projects to showcase to the Warrimoo community.
"The students of Warrimoo Public School are wonderful examples of the power of young people to share responsibility for disaster preparedness. Getting bushfire ready is clearly not 'an adult thing'," said Pete Randall, Warrimoo Bushfire Brigade's community engagement officer.
"This event was a true community effort."
Mr Randall thanked:
