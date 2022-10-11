The Banff Mountain Festival's Radical Reels tour is heading to Australia and coming to the Edge in October.
They're short, they're sharp and they're sure to shock: ten of the most extreme, high-adrenaline films from the latest Banff Mountain Festival will light up silver screens across the country. And on Wednesday October 26 the 2022 international festival will come to the Edge.
Radical Reels is the Banff Mountain Festival's fast-paced, furious younger sibling.
Designed to keep audiences on the edges of their seats, the films feature daring footage of some of the most accomplished climbers, slack liners, BASE jumpers, skiers and snowboarders alive today. Each action-packed short film has been hand-picked from more than 300 entries to the most recent Banff Mountain Festival in Canada (the largest and most prestigious mountain-adventure, culture and exploration festival in the world).
From the powdery slopes of Switzerland to the rugged vertical walls of Norway, the treacherous peaks of Pakistan, these dynamic shorts are sure to elicit maximum excitement.
Follow an elite American alpinist navigating his relationships and motivations while attempting to climb and survive one of the world's most challenging unclimbed peaks: Link Sar, in the high mountains of Pakistan.
And then there's Lysanne Richard - one of the world's best international competition high divers. The 39-year-old Canadian mother of three has even bigger goals - to tackle a 22-meter-high dive in the dead of winter over a frozen lake, a feat that has never been done. Just watching the trailer of her about to dive backwards seems bananas.
There's also Camille and Antoine, two French slackliners and alpinists have a dream, to walk between two iconic rock towers. Arves-En-Ciel tells the story of an amazing project, which required a huge team of invested people to be fulfilled.
And there's much more. The event runs for two-and-a-half hours. To view the trailers, read about the films or book tickets, visit www.radicalreels.com.au.
