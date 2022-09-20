Thursday's public holiday and Friday's end of school term are likely to lead to many people taking four days off this weekends, likely also to lead to heavy traffic particularly through the Upper Mountains.
Livetraffic.com is already warning travellers of the potential of logjams west-bound through Blackheath as early as today. Medlow Bath, too, would be affected.
People are advised to allow extra time and to plan the best travelling time using the myjourneynsw.info website. This uses historical data to predict when the longest delays are likely to happen.
And on the trains, an alert about the 15.57 Central to Bathurst train. For the next three Wednesdays (including today), it will leave Central at 15:05, and continue to run up to 52 minutes earlier than the normal timetable. Sorry, no explanation is offered for the change but it will occur today (September 21), on September 28 and on October 5.
