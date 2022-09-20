Blue Mountains Gazette

People heading west warned about potential traffic jams

Updated September 21 2022 - 12:06am, first published September 20 2022 - 11:30pm
Traffic through Medlow Bath on a previous long weekend. File picture

Thursday's public holiday and Friday's end of school term are likely to lead to many people taking four days off this weekends, likely also to lead to heavy traffic particularly through the Upper Mountains.

