Blue Mountains Gazette

Mother-daughter duos set to shine in Blue Mountains Musical Society production Mamma Mia!

By Claryse Prested
Updated September 21 2022 - 1:31am, first published 1:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bec Blackwell and her daughter Bella, and Simone Aubrecht and her mum Linda are the mother-daughter duos in Mamma Mia! with BMMS. Picture by Aubtin Namdar

Blue Mountains Musical Society (BMMS) will transport audiences to the Greek Isles this October and November with their eagerly anticipated production of Mamma Mia!.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.