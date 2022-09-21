Mamma Mia!'s season at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub runs from October 22 to November 6. Tickets are available online at www.bmms.org.au/book-tickets, by calling 02 4723 5050 or in person at the venue. The cost is $49 for adults, $45 for concessions and $39 for children under 16. A 10 per cent discount applies for groups of 15 or more. There is a special price for one night only, Friday October 28, when all tickets are just $39 each.