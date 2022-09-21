Blue Mountains Musical Society (BMMS) will transport audiences to the Greek Isles this October and November with their eagerly anticipated production of Mamma Mia!.
At the heart of this feel-good show is the relationship between free-spirited Donna Sheridan and her optimistic daughter Sophie. In the cast are two real life mother-daughter duos - Bec Blackwell and her daughter Bella, and Linda Aubrecht and her daughter Simone.
"I grew up an ABBA fan. ABBA Gold was the soundtrack of my final year of high school," said Bec.
Bec's daughter Bella is delighted to have been cast in the same production as her mum.
"The loving and caring mother-daughter relationship between Donna and Sophie is such a special and unique thing. That's how I see my relationship with my mum. It's the best feeling knowing my mum is by my side when I need help or a shoulder to lean on, as I am for her," said Bella.
Ice-skating coaches Linda and Simone have been involved in a range of shows together, but often it's been with Linda in the production team. Linda believes that being part of the cast with Simone will be a nice change. Much like Bec, Linda too was inspired to audition for Mamma Mia! after a childhood filled with ABBA hits.
"From the age of four I wanted to be Agnetha," said Linda.
Simone is delighted to be taking to the BMMS stage again after last performing in the sell-out season of We Will Rock You in 2018.
"I love performing, especially with the amazing BMMS community," she said.
One of Linda's greatest experiences has been watching Simone blossom, after cradling her as a newborn.
"Nothing beats the memory of her soon after being born, and the realisation that this perfect little thing was mine. As she has gotten older we have become friends. It's wonderful to now rehearse together at home and talk about our experiences together."
Featured dancer Simone is enjoying being part of the production with her mum who portrays Donna's close friend, Tanya.
"It's great to see my mum really having fun with her role. She's doing an awesome job of playing Tanya," she said.
Mamma Mia!'s season at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub runs from October 22 to November 6. Tickets are available online at www.bmms.org.au/book-tickets, by calling 02 4723 5050 or in person at the venue. The cost is $49 for adults, $45 for concessions and $39 for children under 16. A 10 per cent discount applies for groups of 15 or more. There is a special price for one night only, Friday October 28, when all tickets are just $39 each.
